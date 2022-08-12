Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.39 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

