Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 49.5% in July

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock worth $379,354 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.