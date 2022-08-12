Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of AMTX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Aemetis has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,071.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 283,672 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 75.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

