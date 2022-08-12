Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aequi Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ ARBGW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
