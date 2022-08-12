Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Update

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHA. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

