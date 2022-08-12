Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Gavin Wilson Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wilson bought 300,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.33) on Friday. Afentra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.80 ($0.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.64. The company has a market cap of £59.63 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 50.55 and a quick ratio of 50.37.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

