Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Gavin Wilson Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wilson bought 300,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,623.49).
Afentra Price Performance
Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.33) on Friday. Afentra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.80 ($0.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.64. The company has a market cap of £59.63 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 50.55 and a quick ratio of 50.37.
About Afentra
