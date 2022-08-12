Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

