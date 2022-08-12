AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.