AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$23.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.19 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

