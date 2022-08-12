AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$23.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.19 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
