Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.24.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

