Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AD.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24. The stock has a market cap of C$821.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.62 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

