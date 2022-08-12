Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Acquires 204 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($596.52).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Neeta Patel bought 227 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($597.95).

On Friday, June 10th, Neeta Patel bought 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £495 ($598.12).

LON:ATT opened at GBX 251 ($3.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 448.21. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.05.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

