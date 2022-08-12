Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $40.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 7,772 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,227. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

