Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alset EHome International Price Performance

Shares of AEI opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 641.44%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alset EHome International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

