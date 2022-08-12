Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alset EHome International Price Performance
Shares of AEI opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 641.44%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alset EHome International
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
