Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The stock has a market cap of C$864.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.28.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

