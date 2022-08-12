Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 316,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 316,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

