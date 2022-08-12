Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.