Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

