América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,561,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

