American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average volume of 4,033 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

