Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,696 shares of company stock worth $5,690,235. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,412,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,418,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.