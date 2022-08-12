Analysts Issue Forecasts for NOV Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 278.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $44,501,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

