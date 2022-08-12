Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.17

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

