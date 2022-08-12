Analysts Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target at $4.25

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

