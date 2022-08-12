Analysts Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT at $3.27

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELROF shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

