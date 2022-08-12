Analysts Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBT. Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 6.88. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

