Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $20.50

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
RxSight Stock Performance
Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
