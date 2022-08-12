Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $20.50

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RxSight by 73.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RxSight by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

