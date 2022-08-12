Analyzing B Communications (BCOMF) and Its Rivals

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare B Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 139 446 615 19 2.42

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.85%. Given B Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -85.73% -63.83% -12.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares B Communications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 20.81 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million 0.19

B Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

