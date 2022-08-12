Analyzing Jefferson Security Bank (JFWV) & Its Peers

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jefferson Security Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 22.74% 11.99% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 602 2158 2229 38 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jefferson Security Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 91.03%. Given Jefferson Security Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferson Security Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A $3.60 million 7.34 Jefferson Security Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 8.30

Jefferson Security Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank’s peers have a beta of 21.84, indicating that their average share price is 2,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jefferson Security Bank peers beat Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

