Analyzing Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and MDJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 356.94%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than MDJM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MDJM shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDJM has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and MDJM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.20 $6.46 million 0.12 14.08 MDJM $4.47 million 5.59 -$2.25 million N/A N/A

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats MDJM on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

