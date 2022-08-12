Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aperam from €51.00 ($52.04) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

APEMY stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

