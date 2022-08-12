Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 18.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apple by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 32,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 395,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 17,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

