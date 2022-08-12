Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

