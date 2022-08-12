Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $6,616,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 32,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

