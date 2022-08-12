Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

