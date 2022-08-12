Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $10,654,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 612,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,812,000 after buying an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

