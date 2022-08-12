Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apple by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 612,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169,551 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

