AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.70. 51,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,552,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Down 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -181.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

