Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Guy Paul C. Parsons Purchases 17,563 Shares of Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,917.64 ($5,942.05).

APP stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.13. Appreciate Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.80 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of £52.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

