Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Aramark Stock Down 0.2 %
ARMK opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aramark (ARMK)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.