Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Aramark Stock Down 0.2 %

ARMK opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

