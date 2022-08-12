ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 166,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 496,641 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.5% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 219,361 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.0 %

MT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.