Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

