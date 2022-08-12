Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 10,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 638,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
