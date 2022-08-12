Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 10,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 638,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

