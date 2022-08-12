Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.