Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Down 31.6% in July

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $491,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 592.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ AACI opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

