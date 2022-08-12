Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

