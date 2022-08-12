Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assertio stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

