ATB Capital Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$14.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE TOT opened at C$8.01 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$339.10 million and a P/E ratio of 61.62.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. In related news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at C$772,217.92. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$455,225.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$505,806. Insiders bought a total of 237,534 shares of company stock worth $1,908,808 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

