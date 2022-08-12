Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAH. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,808,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,625,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $11,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

