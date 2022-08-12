Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

AAWW opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.